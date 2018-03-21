2G Scam Case: Delhi HC notice to Raja, Kanimozhi on ED, CBI appeal

Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to all accused in the 2G Spectrum scam case in the appeal by Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court ordered to maintain status quo in relation to attached properties by the ED.

Rajeev Awasthi, Advocate representing ED in 2G Spectrum case, says, " Court while issuing notice on interim application granted status quo order with regard to attached property, this means the property remains with ED."

On CBI and ED moving higher court, A Raja said, "Deprived party can go for an appeal, that is a statutory right... Suppose if I am convicted am I not entitled to appeal? That is quite natural, nothing special..it was 100 per cent anticipated."

The CBI on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court to challenge the acquittal of former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi in the 2G scam. The two-member High Court bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar admitted the agency's appeal moved by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

A special CBI court had on December 21 acquitted all the 14 individuals and three entities,including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Director of Kalaignar TV Sharad Kumar, accused in the 2G spectrum case.

Trashing the CBI investigations, the Special 2G court had lambasted the CBI saying "the prosecution failed miserably to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well-choreographed charge sheet."

The High Court has set the date of hearing for May 25.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day