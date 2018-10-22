  • search

Delhi High Court: Four new judges sworn-in

By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 22: Four new Delhi High Court judges, including a woman, were sworn in on Monday, taking the working strength of the court to 38.

    Delhi High Court

    The four judges--Justices Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Sanjeev Narula--were administered oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

    The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60, but was facing a shortage of 26 judges before these four appointments were made. The four judges were appointed by the president after their names were approved by the government.

    They would now add to the strength of the high court which has been working with a little over half of its sanctioned number of judges. As per the new roster, Justice Prateek Jalan will sit with Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani with Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Jyoti Singh with Justice G S Sistani and Justice Sanjeev Narula with Justice S Muralidhar. The new appointees were practicing advocates.

    PTI

