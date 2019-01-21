  • search
    Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 80 Cr seized, 6 arrested

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Police's Special Cell has seized 20 kilograms of contraband substance Heroin and arrested six people in connection with it. The value of of the seized narcotic is said to be around Rs 80 crore.

    Representational Image

    The Delhi Police's crime branch earlier this month busted a drug trafficking syndicate that imported drugs online via dark web from the US and other countries, to distribute them in the city.

    On Saturday, a marijuana smuggling racket was busted in Hyderabad and five people were arrested. The Excise and Enforcement team had also seized 50 kg of marijuana, also known as ganja.

    In November last year (2018), the Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 200 crore worth heroin. The contraband substance was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in apple cartons. The heroin laden apple cartons were intercepted and seized from a highway toll plaza.

    In July 2018, four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in three separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and more than 450 grams of heroin and 250 intoxicant capsules were seized from them.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
