Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain admitted to hospital, tests negative for Covid19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital after he developed Covid-like symptoms and complained of difficulty in breathing. However, he has been tested negative for Covid. Although his condition is stable, Satyendar Jain still has fever.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Delhi minister tweeted Tuesday morning.

This comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was tested for the novel virus and fortunately tested negative for the disease.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Shah had on Sunday announced that testing would be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among other senior officials of the Centre as well as the city government.

Interacting with reporters on Monday, Jain asserted that Delhi was doing "maximum testing earlier" and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

With 1,647 fresh instances, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city reached 42,829. The death toll climbed to 1,400 with 73 fresh fatalities, said a health bulletin.