Delhi HC upholds Associated Journals' eviction from Herald house

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the Single Judge Bench decision to evict Associated Journals Limited (AJL) from the Herald House premises in the capital.

The judgment was pronounced by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao. The Bench had reserved its verdict on February 18 after hearing the counsel appearing for Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the Centre.

AJL has appealed against the Single Judge's December 21, 2018 order that directed it to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks, after which eviction proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated.

Also Read | Arun Jaitley slams Opposition, asks them to introspect; Congress responds

The single judge had also said that by transfer of AJL's 99% shares to Young India, the beneficial interest of AJL's property worth ₹413.40 crore stands "clandestinely" transferred to Young India.

In the order, the Single judge had said that AJL has been "hijacked" by Young India, in which the Gandhis are shareholders.