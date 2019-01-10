Delhi HC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on Rakesh Asthana's plea to quash FIR against him

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce verdict on pleas of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others seeking quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations.

Justice Najmi Waziri had reserved the judgment on December 20, 2018 after concluding the arguments in which CBI Director Alok Verma maintained that all mandatory procedures of law were followed while registering an FIR against Asthana on bribery allegations.

The complainant Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case.

Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Mr. Asthana.

The FIR was also lodged against DSP Devender Kumar.