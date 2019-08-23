Delhi HC to hear plea against detention of IAS officer Shah Faesal at IGI Airport

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday plea against the detention of former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Jammu and Kashmir politician Shah Faesal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport under The Public Safety Act.

    IAS officer Shah Faesal

    Faesal moved to Delhi High court on Monday with a petition that challenges his detention.

    The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central government in a habeas corpus writ petition seeking the release of bureaucrat-turned-politician from Jammu and Kashmir, Shah Faesal.

    A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal heard Faesal's lawyer and sought the Centre's response.

    According to the petition, Faesal was on his way to Harvard University, Boston in the USA for higher studies when he was illegally detained at the Delhi airport under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

    The plea alleges that the manner in which he was "whisked away" to Kashmir without even a transit remand amounts to "abduction".

    The petition has contended that he was scheduled to travel to Boston, USA, via Istanbul and Frankfurt when he was detained at Delhi airport. It said he was travelling to the US to complete his course in Master in Public Administration when he was "illegally picked up" from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

