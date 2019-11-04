  • search
    Delhi HC to hear D K Shivakumar's wife and mother's plea today

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The Delhi High Court is likely to hear former Karnataka water resources minister D K Shivakumar's wife and mother's plea on Monday. Shivakumar has returned to his hometown after almost 50 days of incarceration in New Delhi, after he was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount on October 24.

    On Friday, Shivakumar was hospitalised after he complained of back and chest pain.

    Later, the Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram confirmed, "He had high blood pressure and low sugar. He had also complained of back pain and chest pain following which he was hospitalised on Friday evening."

    The Karnataka Congress strongman's mother and wife had earlier filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru. The Delhi HC adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by his kin till October 30. Hence, today it is going to hear their plea.

    DK Shivakumar hospitalised after complaint of chest pain, high BP

    Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case.

