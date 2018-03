The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate till March 20. The relief was granted till the next date of hearing and the court also issued notices to the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate returnable by March 20.

Karti had filed a plea in the HC seeking protection from arrest by the ED. Karti is currently in CBI custody.

OneIndia News

