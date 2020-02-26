Delhi HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students for board exams in violence-hit areas

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm. The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 20

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday.

He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

Although, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed.

A CBSE spokesperson had said on Tuesday,"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow."