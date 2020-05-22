Delhi HC seeks reply from NIA on Navlakha’s bail plea

  • search
    New Delhi, May 22: The Delhi High Court Friday sought NIA's response to activist Gautam Navlakha's interim bail plea in Bhima Koregaon violence case on medical grounds.

    Navlakha, 67, has sought bail saying he is aged and particularly vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.

    He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

      The petition also claimed that he was diagnosed with high blood pressure during NIA custody by the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, which increases the risk of his morbidity.

