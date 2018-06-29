Delhi HC restrains DMRC employees from going on strike tomorrow

For Quick Alerts
The Delhi High Court has restrained Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees from going on strike tomorrow.
Delhi Govt is of the view that all genuine demands of the employees should be accepted and is equally committed to ensure smooth functioning of DMRC: Delhi Transport Minister
The court's order came hours before the deadline Delhi Metro workers gave the DMRC to meet their demands for better pay and a union.
