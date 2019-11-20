  • search
    Delhi HC likely to pass order on petitions filed by DK Shivakumar's wife, mother

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Delhi High Court on Wednesday likely to hear on petitions filed by Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's mother Gowramma and wife Usha in connection with ED summons in a money-laundering case.

    Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate told the Delhi High Court that it has issued fresh summonses to the wife and the mother of the Karnataka Congress leader. However, the counsel for Shivakumar's wife and mother claimed before the court that they have not received the summonses.

    On October 24 the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar on furnishing a bond of Rs 25 lakh and two sureties of like amount. And he returned to his hometown on October 26 after almost 50 days of incarceration in New Delhi.

    SC dismisses ED plea challenging bail to DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

    The Karnataka Congress strongman's mother and wife reportedly had earlier filed a plea demanding ED sleuths to further question them in Bengaluru.

    Shivakumar, was booked for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was arrested by the ED on September 3 in the money laundering case.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
