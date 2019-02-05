  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC issues notice, seeks ED response on Deepak Talwar's plea challenging deportation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 5: Delhi High Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar's petition challenging his deportation and claiming it to be illegal. ED has to submit a short reply by 11 February.

    Lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case, being taken to the court by the Enforcement Directorate officials, in New New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 31, 2019.
    Lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case, being taken to the court by the Enforcement Directorate officials, in New New Delhi, Thursday, Jan 31, 2019.

    Deepak Talwar is in ED's custody in connection with allegedly facilitating dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. The notice has been issued regarding this case.

    Also Read | Despite Rahul's full support to 'Didi', Bengal Cong unit to hold massive protest against TMC

    According to reports, the ED told a Delhi special court that consultant Deepak Talwar, deported to India from the UAE , was one of the main accused who allegedly facilitated dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines using his connection with the then Civil Aviation Minister. It claimed five companies associated with Talwar were paid in excess of Rs 212 crore in connection with the Air India case.

    The ED named Air Arabia, Emirates and Qatar Airways as "beneficiaries of route dispersal".

    He has been charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and under various other sections of the FCRA for allegedly diverting Rs 90.72 crore worth of foreign funds meant for ambulances and other articles received by his NGO from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company.

    Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    delhi high court enforcement directorate air india

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue