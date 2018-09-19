  • search

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking 'formula' behind fuel pricing

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking records from the oil companies on the rationale behind fuel pricing.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The application was filed on Tuesday in a pending petition challenging the daily rise in fuel rates and seeking a direction to the central government to fix a fair price for petrol and diesel by treating them as essential commodities.

    Also Read Fuel prices continue to rise, petrol costs Rs 82.25/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.63 in Mumbai

    The plea, filed by Delhi-based designer Pooja Mahajan, has sought direction to call the records from the government, including oil manufacturing companies, to disclose the formula and furnish necessary details on the basis of which daily prices of petrol and diesel are being fixed.

    The government had claimed that petrol and diesel prices are fixed on account of increase in international prices. Admittedly, international price of crude oil is fixed on barrel basis, the plea said.

    "Barrel is a unit of mass meaning thereby that crude oil is being sold in international market on mass/weight of the crude oil but here in India, petrol and diesel are sold on litre basis, without taking care of density/mass of petrol/diesel," the plea said.

    Read more about:

    new delhi rising fuel prices

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue