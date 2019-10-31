Delhi HC directs AIIMS to constitute a board for Chidambaram's treatment

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board for former union minister P Chidambaram's treatment.

The HC directed that Chidambaram's family doctor Dr Nageshwar Reddy should be part of the medical board. The High Court has reportedly sought report by tomorrow.

The AIIMS medical board will meet today at 7 pm to discuss the former union minister's health.

Chidambaram was sent back to Tihar Jail on Wednesday after a special court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking one more day of his custody in the INX Media money laundering case.

Yesterday, the bench listed the matter before the appropriate court for today. The plea for interim relief was moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case. Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case, is under the ED's custody that ends today.

[Chidambaram suffers from Crohn's disease, needs immediate specialised treatment: Report]

On October 28, Chidambaram was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following the deterioration in his health condition. He was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications and was discharged subsequently.

On Monday, Chidambaram was brought to RML Hospital in the morning and later referred to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and illness. He was discharged in the night.