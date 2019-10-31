  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC directs AIIMS to constitute a board for Chidambaram's treatment

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board for former union minister P Chidambaram's treatment.

    The HC directed that Chidambaram's family doctor Dr Nageshwar Reddy should be part of the medical board. The High Court has reportedly sought report by tomorrow.

    P Chidambaram
    P Chidambaram

    The AIIMS medical board will meet today at 7 pm to discuss the former union minister's health.

    Chidambaram was sent back to Tihar Jail on Wednesday after a special court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking one more day of his custody in the INX Media money laundering case.

    Yesterday, the bench listed the matter before the appropriate court for today. The plea for interim relief was moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case. Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX Media corruption case, is under the ED's custody that ends today.

    [Chidambaram suffers from Crohn's disease, needs immediate specialised treatment: Report]

    On October 28, Chidambaram was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following the deterioration in his health condition. He was taken to AIIMS for gastrointestinal health complications and was discharged subsequently.

    On Monday, Chidambaram was brought to RML Hospital in the morning and later referred to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and illness. He was discharged in the night.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram aiims

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue