    Delhi HC denies Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to fly abroad

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, July 09: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal permission to fly abroad, PTI reported. However, the court issued a notice to the Centre on his plea challenging the lookout notice against him.

    Justice Suresh Kait told Goyal that he must deposit Rs 18,000 crore with the court if he wishes to fly abroad.

    Delhi HC denies Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to fly abroad
    File Photo of Naresh Goyal

    The court was hearing Goyal's plea challenging the LOC issued against him on the ground that as on May 25 when he was de-boarded from a flight to Dubai, no ECIR/FIR was registered against him.

    HC judge recuses himself from hearing plea on Naresh Goyal's LOC

    Goyal said he came to know of the LOC on May 25 when he and his wife, Anita, were off-loaded from a flight to Dubai with an onward connection to London.

    Goyal and his wife had resigned from Jet Airways in March, but the airline suspended operations in April following massive debt. Naresh Goyal was the airline's chairperson and was also on the board when he resigned. Anita Goyal was also on the Jet Airways board.

    The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an investigation into the debt-ridden airline and several sister firms.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
