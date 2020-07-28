Delhi HC declines plea for dance courses in Delhi University

New Delhi, July 28: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and DU to introduce in the varsity courses and further studies in the subject of dance.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it cannot issue any such direction as it cannot tell a university which courses it should teach.

The court also said starting of any new course would involve drafting of a syllabus, engagement of faculty and various other steps which a varsity is best qualified to decide and not courts.

The bench further said that there must be institutions in the country which teach dance courses and the petitioner should go there.

"Why do you want to have everything in Delhi. You do not want to move left or right," the court said.

It told the petitioner to withdraw the matter or it would be dismissed with costs and subsequently, the plea was withdrawn.

The petitioner had contended that since the Delhi University (DU) offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in vocal music and instrumental music, dance should also be taught at the varsity.

The petitioner contended that not teaching dance at the varsity amounts to discrimination against students who majored in dance in school.