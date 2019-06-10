  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi HC allows AgustaWestland case accused, Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: Delhi High Court has allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in money laundering case relating to AgustaWestland deal, to travel abroad for medical treatment for a month.

    Delhi HC allows AgustaWestland case accused, Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad
    Rajiv Saxena

    Court has imposed conditions on Rajiv Saxena for his travel abroad and has asked him to provide to ED his travel details including details of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment by 13 June. HC allows Saxena to travel to UK, UAE and Europe for treatment from 25 June to 24 July.

    AgustaWestland: Court pulls up ED for chargesheet leak

    Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court money laundering case agusta westland

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 16:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue