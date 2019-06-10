Delhi HC allows AgustaWestland case accused, Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi High Court has allowed Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in money laundering case relating to AgustaWestland deal, to travel abroad for medical treatment for a month.

Court has imposed conditions on Rajiv Saxena for his travel abroad and has asked him to provide to ED his travel details including details of hotel, hospital, schedule of his treatment by 13 June. HC allows Saxena to travel to UK, UAE and Europe for treatment from 25 June to 24 July.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms -- UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings -- was one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam.