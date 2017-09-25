Delhi HC acquits Peepli Live co-director Farooqui of rape charge

The Delhi high court on Monday acquitted Peepli Live co-director Mahmood Farooqui of charges of raping a US citizen, setting aside a lower court verdict that sentenced him to seven years in jail. The Delhi High Court raised doubt about veracity of incident and complaint, reports ANI.

The High Court, in its 85-page judgement, directed that Farooqui, who is presently in jail, be released forthwith. It held that the woman's testimony was not reliable and the accused can be given the benefit of doubt.

The trial began on September 9, 2015 and the woman appeared in the court on September 14 to record her statement. The sessions court on July 30, 2016 held Farooqui guilty of rape. He was sentenced to seven years in jail and fined Rs 50,000. Farooqui immediately challenged the guilty verdict in the high court.

OneIndia News