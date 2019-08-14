Delhi Gurudwaras to distribute saplings as ‘prasad’, DSGMC’s Gogreen drive

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 14: To beat the impending climate change looming large caused due to Global Warming and to foster tree plantation in the country, the Gurdwaras in Delhi will be distributing saplings as 'prasad'.

The Delhi Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSMGC) announced to distribute saplings as "prasad" on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. DSGMC has launched a mega plantation drive to plant over one lakh trees at all gurdwaras and Sikh educational organisations.

Reportedly, the committee has also stimulated educational institutions to plant trees.

"It is mandatory for all fresh students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, managed by the Committee, to plant 10 trees from the current academic session to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's love for nature," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, DSGMC president said.

The DSGMC will be distributing free saplings of plants and trees mentioned in the Gurbani such as Neem and Ber along with other species which are beneficial for the environment.

The student will also have to submit reports highlighting the status of trees planted by them along with photographs on an annual basis. The committee ensures that trees will be treated as their college project, and the marks obtained will reflect on the annual report card.