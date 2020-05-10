  • search
    Delhi govt warns hospitals of strict action for delay in sending death updates

    New Delhi, May 10: The Delhi government has observed that both government and private hospitals are not sending COVID-19 updates regularly.

    The daily summary about Coronavirus deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    The government warns COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action in case of more delay in reporting of death cases.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

    The statement comes days after facing flack over the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the national capital, with data from four hospitals showing that 92 people succumbed to the infection as against 68 fatalities reported by the Delhi government.

