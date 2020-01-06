Delhi govt wants to save tukde tukde Gang: Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 06: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of supporting the 'Tukde Tukde gang'.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    "Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal (Delhi CM) is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them," he said.

    Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

    He also slammed Kejriwal for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme for his political interests.

    He said, "The AAP Govt in Delhi has caused the most harm to the poor of Delhi. Kejriwal ji just for his political interests is not allowing Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented. Ppl have now seen through you Kejriwal ji, AAP was wiped out in MCD and Lok Sabha polls."

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 15:59 [IST]
