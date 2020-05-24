Delhi govt to issue SOP for passengers arriving in flights

By PTI

New Delhi, May 24: The Delhi government will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people coming to the national capital from other states in flights, in line with the Union Health Ministry's guidelines, a senior official said on Sunday.

Domestic air passenger services are resuming Monday after a two-month gap due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Union Health Ministry Sunday issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

According to a senior Delhi government official, the city health department will bring its own SOP for arriving passengers in line with the Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

The Union Health Ministry said that states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.