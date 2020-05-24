  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt to issue SOP for passengers arriving in flights

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: The Delhi government will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people coming to the national capital from other states in flights, in line with the Union Health Ministry's guidelines, a senior official said on Sunday.

    Domestic air passenger services are resuming Monday after a two-month gap due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    The Union Health Ministry Sunday issued guidelines for domestic travel, advising passengers to download the Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices and asking states to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

    UP to home quarantine air travellers, outsiders on brief visit exempted

    According to a senior Delhi government official, the city health department will bring its own SOP for arriving passengers in line with the Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

    The Union Health Ministry said that states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue