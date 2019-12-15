Delhi govt take measures for women safety post Nirbhaya case

New Delhi, Dec 15: In the wake of crime against women in the country, the Delhi government has taken measures for women safety. After the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case government have installed CCTV cameras and deployed marshals in the buses.

According to the PTI report, Nearly 1.3 lakh CCTV cameras have so far been installed across Delhi and 1.7 lakh more are in the process under a Delhi government project aimed at ensuring safety of women.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that the government would install three CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons and GPS device in each of the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses, which he said is aimed at making women passengers feel safer in public transport.

A total of three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in all 70 assembly constituencies under the ambitious project being executed by the public works department, a senior government official said to PTI.

The government has recently procured 428 new cluster buses which are equipped with panic buttons, CCTV cameras and Global Positioning System (GPS) device. A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, and her friend had boarded a private bus from Munirka stand on the fateful night of December 16, 2012.

As per the officials presently, 1,3000 marshals are deployed every day in all DTC and cluster buses. This is a move directed at ensuring women safety. It is mandatory for all public vehicles, including buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis and cabs, to install GPS device, as per the direction of the government which intends to track their location in case of crime cases.

Women safety that the nation has demanded for so long is now a national agenda. Hence, the government has taken measure to make the national capital safe for every women.

Delhi government has taken initiation to light up "dark spots" which often cause crime in the national capital. "A total of two lakh LED street lights will be installed to light up dark spots. The process to execute the project has already started.

The 2012, the 23-year-old paramedical student Nirbhaya was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six people and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to injuries on Dec 29.

The four convicts in the gang rape-and-murder case have been sentenced to death. Ram Singh, one of convicts, had allegedly killed himself in 2013 while a juvenile, who was among the six accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

Recently, the Delhi government announced that it would administer pledge to students of all schools and colleges to respect women. Under the initiative, a one-hour classroom discussion on respecting women will be conducted.

According to the plan, girl students will also be asked to talk to their brothers on the issue of respecting women and warn them against any wrongdoing. Once a girl talks to her brother on the issue, she will be required to tell her class about it.