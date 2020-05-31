  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre to pay employees' salaries: Sisodia

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: Faced with drastic decline in tax collection, the Delhi government on Sunday sought an immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre to pay salaries to its employees and meet office expenses in this "hour of disaster".

    Manish Sisodia
    Manish Sisodia

    Addressing an online media briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the coronavirus-forced lockdown has affected the economy of the country as well as Delhi. After the briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and requested the central government to help the people of Delhi "in this hour of disaster".

    Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, said the Delhi government required Rs 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and meet office expenses.

    He said that the tax collection in Delhi has been around 85 per cent less than the normal collection due to coronavirus and lockdown.

    Sisodia said that in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he has demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre as Delhi government did not get anything from the disaster relief fund that was given to other states, causing financial problems before the AAP dispensation.

    "The major crisis before us is how to pay salaries of our employees so I have written to the Union Finance Minister for urgent assistance of Rs 5,000 crore," he said.

    Delhi's tax collections are also low, the deputy chief minister said. In the last two months, Delhi's GST collection has been only Rs 500 crore each month, Sisodia said, adding that the total revenue of Delhi government from different sources was Rs 1735 crore in two months.

    "But, we need at least Rs 7,000 crore to be able to pay salaries to our employees many of whom are discharging frontline duties against the coronavirus epidemic, and meet necessary office expenses," Sisodia said.

    Due to decline in revenue collection, Delhi government had earlier this month imposed 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on the maximum retail price of liquor. It had also raised value added tax (VAT) on both petrol and diesel.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue