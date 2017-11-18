Delhi Govt says yes to Women Safety Teams

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on November 17, said that the crimes on women - sexual harassment, molestation have become a daily occurrence - due to which the Delhi Government will form Women Safety Teams in every locality to keep an eye on the areas and report the police if something wrong happens or something the police should know about the particular locality. The teams will be formed within two weeks and will start in three places first.

The Delhi Government has given the responsibility to form the teams to Delhi Commission of Women. Sisodia also said that the running of illegal liquor shops is also another major problem in ensuring the safety of women and the Delhi Government will raid all such illegal liquor shops and send the information to the excise department.

Speaking to the media, DCW chief Swati Maliwal spoke about the Satyagraha Movement that she and her team have been doing for over 11 days to spread awareness about women safety in the city. Maliwal said that the Delhi Government's decision to form women safety teams is a major step towards ensuring the safety of women in Delhi.

Sisodia said that the Government will also provide the DCW with Civil Defence Volunteers - volunteers from the locality who will also help the victims to register a complaint with the police and will also keep the police updated about illegal liquor shops running in the locality or about the dark zones in the area.

The DCW has also sent a notice to the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) regarding two molestation cases in the metro, including that of a 25-year old journalist in the ITO metro station when the cries for help were reportedly ignored by security personnel.

The DCW in its notice has asked the DMRC for clarifications on the following:

Detailed status report of the incidents mentioned above along with the following information:

Whether CCTV Cameras installed at the metro station were being monitored by any personnel. If yes, please provide details of intervention made after observing the said incident. If no personnel was monitoring the cameras, please provide reasons for the same.

Is it true that the victim was not assisted immediately and was made to wait for more than an hour before even registering her complaint? If yes, please provide reasons for the same. If not, please inform in how much time was the assistance provided and the report registered.

Details of security personnel stationed at the said metro station along with shifts details and tasks assigned to each person for the past one month.

List of isolated stretches in all DMRC stations.

Whether DMRC has put in place a mechanism for patrolling of these isolated stretches. If yes provide details of the same.

Copy of SOP followed in case an incident of crime against women is reported.

Detailed steps being undertaken for ensuring such incidents do not occur in future.

Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above-mentioned information to the Commission latest by 22.11.2017.

