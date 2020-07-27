YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt passes order allowing street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 27: The Delhi government on Monday issued an order allowing street hawkers and vendors in the city to operate from 10 am to 8 pm for an initial period of one week. The order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, however, said weekly bazaars were not allowed.

    Delhi govt passes order allowing street vendors, hawkers to operate from 10 am to 8 pm

    "...Rehri-Patriwallahs (street vendors) are allowed to work from 10 am to 8 pm, initially for a period of one week, in NCT of Delhi (except in containment zones), subject to all instructions guidelines issued by Government of India and Government of NCT of Delhi, to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as face covering, social distancing, hygiene practice etc," the order stated.

    Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said an order was being passed by the government to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work and businesses, as there was some confusion regarding it. The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups.

    "A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing. Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement.

    The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been for strict compliance of the order and take action against offenders for not wearing face covers, violating social distancing norms and spitting.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue