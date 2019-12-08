  • search
    Delhi govt orders probe in Anja Mandi area; seeks report in seven days

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The Delhi government on Sunday ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area here and sought a detailed report within seven days. Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot directed district magistrate (central) to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days.

    The fire incident in a three-storey building has so far claimed 43 lives and injured around 56 people, most labourers.

    Police personnel and onlookers stand near a factory at Rani Jhansi Road where a major fire broke out, in New Delhi.PTI Photo
      A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area. Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken.

      43 killed after fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi; Modi says extremely horrific

      Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said. Thirty-four people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said. Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
