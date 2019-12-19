  • search
Trending Donald Trump Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt orders closure of stores selling beer, wine

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: The Delhi government has ordered closure of departmental stores selling wine and beer from Friday, official sources said.

    Sources told PTI on Thursday that the decision was taken following several violations by departmental stores and it would impact 125 such outlets in Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to rules, these outlets can only use around 10-15 per cent space for selling beer and wine, and rest of the space can be used to sell grocery items, a government official, who did not wish to be named, said.

    "During the inspection earlier, it was found that most of these departmental stores were using from 50-80 per cent of space to sell wine and beer, which is a clear violation of excise rules," the official said.

    "Also, several other irregularities were found at these outlets." Later, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "The Delhi government has decided to close 125 liquor shops (departmental stores) in Delhi. These shops were running under Licence-12. In the recent days, there were several irregularities found at these shops during surprise inspection."

    Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the excise department, had also made surprise inspections at several departmental stores in the past. The excise department has started issuing orders to all the 125 department stores.

    According to a notice issued to one department store, the government has decided to withdraw all L-12/L-12F licences with effect from December 20. The notice said the licensee would be eligible for refund of fee paid in advance after deducting the amount recoverable by the government under Section 16 (2) of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

    Violence due to fear of defeat in Delhi polls says Kejriwal

    Asked about the stock of available wine and beer, the official said that according to rules, around 15 days will be given to the owners of these establishments to sell their remaining stock to other licensee holders such as bars and restaurants, but these outlets will have to stop selling beer and wine from Friday.

    More LIQUOR News

    Read more about:

    liquor delhi government

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 23:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue