  • search
Trending Kamlesh Tiwari Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt offices timing changed following Odd-Even scheme

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 02: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2020, seeing the recent pollution levels that have reached apocalyptic levels and for the convenient of the people, Delhi government has changed the timings for government offices during the Odd-Even scheme from November 4-15.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    As per an official order, 21 government departments will function from 9:30 am to 6 pm, while the other 21 departments will function from 10:30 am to 7 pm.

    The departments, that are scheduled to work from 9:30 am are- Administrative Reforms, Environment, Power, Planning, Audit, Finance Department, Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs (General Branch) among others.

    And the departments that are scheduled to work from 10:30 am onwards are - Home, Services, Urban Development, Principal Accounts Office, Prosecution, Transport, Higher Education, Information and Publicity.

    Arvind Kejriwal-led-AAP government's Odd-Even scheme, which was first implemented in 2015, entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that there would be no surge pricing during the "odd-even" rule will come into effect in Delhi from November 4 and extend till November 15.

    Stubble burning: 25 pc jump in Punjab; marginal drop in Haryana as compared to last year

    In the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. Pollution levels reached apocalyptic levels this week with nearly 44% of the city's PM2.5 load that is coming from stubble burning emissions.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi delhi government arvind kejriwala arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue