    Delhi govt now classifies Tablighi Jamaat cases as Special Operations

    New Delhi, Apr 12: The Delhi government has re-classified the Tablighi Jamaat related coronavirus cases. While, these cases were initially referred to as Markaz Masjid cases, it would now be called as Special Operation cases.

    Delhi govt now classifies Tablighi Jamaat cases as Special Operations

    These cases account for 712 of the total 1,069 cases that were reported until Saturday. Out of the 166 cases that tested positive on Saturday, 128 were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was held last month at Nizamuddin.

    While no official reason was given for changing the name, one version suggests that this may have been done after the Delhi Minorities Commission insisted that the name be changed.

    The use of the term masjid in the bulletins had led to Muslims being attacked and also calls were made for their social boycott, the commission had said.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
