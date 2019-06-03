Delhi govt makes public transport free for women; CM says affluent can forgo subsidy

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 03: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi on Monday waived fare for women in DTC buses and Delhi Metro, in a bid to encourage them to use public transport.

The Delhi Chief Minister, while making this announcement, said that the move will help the poor, adding that those who can afford ticket can forgo subsidy and purchase tickets.

"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have a safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

"Subsidy will not be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford, can purchase tickets, they need not take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets take subsidy so that others could benefit," he added.

AAP says that the decision was taken to encourage women to use public transport. It could also be political move as Delhi Assembly polls are due early next year.

Manoj Tiwari holds roadshow, thanks Delhi voters

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot earlier held meetings to discuss various aspects of fare-waiver to women in all public transport buses -- run by DTC and DIMTS -- and Delhi metro.

"I have given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal - for both DTC and Delhi Metro - on how and when can this be implemented. We are making an effort to start this within 2-3 months. We are also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation," the Delhi CM added.

Transport Department officials had point out that while allowing free travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses run by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System(DIMTS) may not be difficult, it will be "challenging" to do so in Metro trains. The Delhi government and the Centre are 50:50 equity partners in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.