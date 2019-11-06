  • search
    Delhi Govt likely to relax Odd-Even rules on Nov 11, 12 for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi may relax the rules of the Odd-Even scheme for Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said rules of the Odd-Even, a vehicle rationing scheme which is to remain in force in the national capital from November 04-15, could be relaxed on November 11 and 12.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    "Government is considering giving relaxations/exemptions from Odd-Even scheme during celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 11 and November 12," reports quoted Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot as saying.

    The Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme began from 8 am in Delhi from today. Today non-transport four-wheeler vehicles ending with Odd digit registration will be prohibited. This is the third time that the 'Odd-Even' scheme is being implemented in Delhi by Kejriwal-led AAP government. The scheme will remain in force till November 15. Compared to the previous two times, this time fine has been doubled from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4000, while personal CNG vehicles will not be exempt.

    [Odd-even: What if we are fined after dropping children to schools? ask parents]

    Odd-Even dates of prohibition and other important rules:

    • Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Odd last digit in the registration number: November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14.
    • Dates of the prohibition on vehicles with Even last digit in the registration number: November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
    • Vehicles carrying school children and two-wheelers will be exempted during the odd-even.
    • Commercial vehicles are exempt from Odd-Even-scheme.
    • The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.
    • Electric vehicles are exempted from schemes.
    • Vehicles carrying school children are exempted.
    • Cars driven by women alone will not be fined.
    • Cars driven by women with all women co-passengers will not be fined.
    • There will be no exemption for the vehicles of Delhi government ministers and the chief minister.
    • Cab aggregators Uber and Old will deactivate surge pricing.
    • Privately owned CNG vehicles will not be exempted this time.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 20:13 [IST]
