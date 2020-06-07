  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw '70 per cent Special Corona Fee' on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

    Liquor

    The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

    25-year-old woman fed liquor, gangraped; 5, including husband nabbed

    The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The 'Special Corona Fee' was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    liquor new delhi vat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue