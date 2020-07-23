YouTube
    Delhi govt is providing plasma for free, people don't need to buy it: Kejriwal

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government is providing plasma for free and people do not need to buy or sell it. Kejriwal inspected a redevelopment project at Chandni Chowk on Thursday. He spoke about the adequate availability of plasma on the sidelines of his visit, according to a statement.

    "We are giving free plasma to people. We have more than 500 plasma samples as stock in ILBS Hospital. What is the need of selling and buying plasma if the government is providing plasma for free? People do not need to buy plasma because all plasma blood groups are available there," he said.

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. A first-of-its-kind 'plasma bank' in the country was recently set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS) in south Delhi.

