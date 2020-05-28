  • search
    Delhi govt gears up for probable locust attack; Issues advisory

    New Delhi, May 28: The Delhi government has on Thursday issued an advisory for spraying pesticides to deal with the probable attack of locusts in the national capital, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said.

    Rai said that the Agriculture Department of the Delhi government will run awareness programmes in view to make the people and farmers of Delhi aware of the increasing threat of locusts in north India.

    The state government has issued an advisory on spraying pesticides and its quantity, Rai said in a tweet.

      "All concerned authorities are hereby advised to take preventive measures to control and eradicate the locusts to avoid devastating effect on standing agricultural and horticultural crops, vegetation, plants, gardens, orchard etc. in Delhi," the circular said.

      "As the swarm usually fly in the day time, and rest during night time, therefore, the locusts should not be allowed to rest especially during night," it said.

      The circular also said that the authorities may carry out spraying of insecticides or pesticides during the night time.

      The chemicals suggested for spraying were Malathion 50 per cent EC, Malathion 25 per cent WP, Chlorpyrifos 20 per cent EC, and Chlorpyrifos 50 per cent EC.

      The circular was issued in order to prevent a probable attack in Delhi by a swarm of locusts, which are reportedly present in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

