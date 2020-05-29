  • search
    Delhi govt for opening neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis post May 31

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 29: Allowing opening of neighbourhood religious places, shops in malls on odd-even basis and extension of market timings after May 31 are among the recommendations the Delhi government is likely to make to the Centre, sources said.

    However, the Delhi government is not in favour of allowing cinema halls, schools and colleges to open after May 31, when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would end.

    Coronavirus crisis: 84 per cent of Maharashtra returnees account for new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

    The nationwide curbs was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.

    Sources said famous religious places in Delhi where people gather in large numbers will remain closed. These may include Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. They also said the government is contemplating to allow only 10 people at a neighbourhood religious place at a time to ensure social-distancing. Sources said the Delhi government is likely to send its recommendations to the Centre by Saturday.

    The AAP government has already advocated resumption of Delhi metro operations. "Shops in malls may be allowed to open on odd-even basis after May 31. Timings of markets are likely to extended. At present, all markets have to shut by 7 pm," a source said.

    Lockdown 5: Shrines to reopen Monday, pvt offices to work with 100% staff from June 8, says Mamata

    Malls are currently not allowed to open. However, the government is yet to take a call on opening of barber shops and saloons in the city, sources said, adding a discussion on it will be held on Saturday.

    On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. The telephonic conversations of the home minister had come just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

