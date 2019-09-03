Delhi govt extends Jai Bheem scheme to EWS students, amount increased to Rs 1,00,000

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 03: Delhi Government's Jai Bheem scheme which helps SC/ST/OBC students to prepare for competitive exams has now been extended to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students and the grant of Rs 40,000 has also been raised to Rs 100,000.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Jai Bheem scheme will now be applicable to all categories of students, even for economically weak students of general category.

"It has been decided to raise the amount provided under, from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,00,000. This scheme will now be applicable to all categories of students, even for economically weak students of general category," the Chief Minister said.

"There is a condition for this scheme, the child will have to be from Delhi and he should have passed out from class 10 and class 12 from Delhi. Only then will he be eligible for this scheme. The family income should be less than Rs 8,00,000," he added.

[AAP govt announces waiver of water bills arrears in Delhi]

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi decided to waive off pending water bills. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on August 27 that only those consumers who install meters before 30 November will get the benefit of this scheme.

The move comes with barely six months left for the assembly elections in the national capital. A few months ago, Kejriwal government had announced that travel in the DTC Bus and Delhi Metro would be made free for women. Since the Centre has a stake in Delhi Metro, the Union Government did not agree to the proposal.

AAP is in power in Delhi since 2015, but in 2019 parliamentary elections, the Kejriwal led party lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital to the BJP.