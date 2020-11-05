Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 5: Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers in the national capital and ramp up medical infrastructure in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

    COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister said after the review meeting with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

    Delhi has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

    "Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to: 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to Delhi'ites not to burst firecrackers this Diwali.

