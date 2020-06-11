  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen available

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 11: The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds. Decision taken in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week.

    Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen available

    The national capital reported 1,877 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike so far and 65 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking Delhi's total tally to 34,687 according to Delhi Health Department data.

    With 65 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital's death toll has now climbed to 1,085. There are currently, 20,871 active coronavirus positive cases in the city.

    At least, 12,731 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals in the capital. A total of 486 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 23:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue