Delhi govt asks COVID-19 designated hospitals to make oxygen available

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 11: The Delhi government on Thursday issued an order directing all designated COVID-19 hospitals to make oxygen facility available on all of their beds. Decision taken in view of the surge in positive cases in Delhi in last one week.

The national capital reported 1,877 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike so far and 65 deaths due to the coronavirus infection, taking Delhi's total tally to 34,687 according to Delhi Health Department data.

With 65 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the capital's death toll has now climbed to 1,085. There are currently, 20,871 active coronavirus positive cases in the city.

At least, 12,731 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged from various hospitals in the capital. A total of 486 coronavirus patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.