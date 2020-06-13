  • search
    Delhi govt allows Sir Ganga Ram hospital to resume COVID-19 testing

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 13: Delhi government on Saturday allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) to resume testing for coronavirus, almost 10 days after it prohibited the medical institute from conducting tests for the infection.

    In an order issued on June 3, Delhi government had prohibited the hospital from carrying out RT/PCR sampling for COVID- 19 suspect/contact cases with immediate effect.

    Representational Image

    The Delhi government had also filed an FIR against the hospital for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulation norms.

    SGRH has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against its medical superintendent by Delhi police. The petition is listed for hearing on Monday.

    In a statement, Dr. DS Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH said, "Government of Delhi has allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's facility of COVID testing to be restored. We have now been authorized to use RT-PCR App".

    With this, the hospital can start conducting tests for COVID-19 as per government guidelines, the statement said.

    He thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and health minister Satyendar Jain for their intervention.

    "Sir Ganga Ram Hospital assures our wholehearted support with Government to stand together and fight this crisis together," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
