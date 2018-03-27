Delhi Government to make stalking a non bailable offence

On March 27 during discussion on anti stalking bill at Delhi Assembly by Alka Lamba, Bandana Kumari and others, Resolution was presented by Saurabh Bharadwaj to direct the Govt of Delhi to amend Criminal Law in Delhi.

The law should be amended to make stalking as non-bailable offence. The law should also be amended to make juvenile rape punishable with death penalty.

The resolution was passed by Delhi Assembly. The Home Minister Shri Satyendra Jain assured the House that amendments will be soon presented before the house.

The National Capital has seen a chain of incidents involving violence of women, rape of children and molestation over the years and according to the NCRB, maximum numbers of crime against women took place in Delhi.

The Delhi Government, along with Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal have been working to improve the condition of women's safety in the national capital.

OneIndia News

