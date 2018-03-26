Delhi Government submits notification for 351 roads in Supreme Court

The Delhi Government on March 26 submitted notification for 351 roads in the Supreme Court in light of the recent sealing drive in the National Capital by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. The Government will need the approval of the Supreme Court before declaring these roads available to be used for commercial purposes.

The traders and shop owners had recently agitated against the sealing drive, which prohibited commercial entities on residential lands. The traders claimed that the drive affected their livelihood and also said that they had paid money for conversion despite which their shops had been sealed.

The sealing issue in the national capital has opened the floodgates for a political slugfest and mudslinging as the AAP and BJP, Congress went ahead pushing the blame on each other rather than coming up with a solution to resolve the issues of the traders.

AAP had claimed that the solution to resolve the problem lies with the Delhi BJP and they have to bring in an ordinance or a bill to solve the issue. The AAP had also blamed the BJP for being insensitive to the issues of the traders.

However, the traders had demanded these 351 roads to be cleared for commercial use, and if the Supreme Court approves then the main demand of the traders will be met.

OneIndia News

