Delhi government spends Rs 46.64 out of Rs 706 crore earmarked for Mohalla Clinic

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain is planning to go to Australia to tell people of the country about the Delhi government's flagship scheme Mohalla Clinic along with his OSD and two doctors however the government has just spent Rs 46.64 crore out of Rs 706 crore earmarked for Mohalla Clinic and Poly Clinic in 2018-19 financial year.

    Sources said that Satyendra Jain will go to Australia on November 26 and he will remain there till November 30, 2018. In this official visit of the minister to Australia, two doctors who are well aware and know about Mohalla Clinic will also accompany along with Jain's OSD. The Delhi government looks at Mohalla Clinic as big project and there was a plan to open 1000 Mohalla Clinic across Delhi.

    Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also holding meetings with the Metro officials to open Mohalla Clinic along the recently inaugurated Metro Rail route between Noida and Janakpuri. Despite the government failing to spend money in 208-18 financial, the government is planing to increase the budget of Mohalla Clinic for the next financial year that is Rs 836 crore. Meeting has started for the budgeting of the next financial year in the finance department of the Delhi government.

    G B Pant, super specialty hospital of the Delhi government, has been allocated 364 crore for 2018-19 in which just Rs 177 crore has been spent. Lok Nayak Hospital has been allotted Rs 530 crore in this financial year out of which Rs 256 crore has been spent till September.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
