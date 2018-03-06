Delhi Government approves doorstep delivery of ration under PDS

The Delhi Cabinet in its meeting on March 6, chaired by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal for Home delivery/doorstep delivery of ration under Targeted Public Distribution System to all ration beneficiaries.

The Cabinet approved the Department of Food, Supply and Consumer Affairs proposal for providing doorstep delivery Wheat/Atta, Rice and Sugar for eligible beneficiaries of Targeted Public Distribution System under National Food Security Act 2013. The cabinet decision will now be sent to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his approval.

The project for doorstep delivery of foodgrains is aimed at reforming the Targeted PDS in public interest.

Delhi government said it is committed to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their due ration in a transparent manner with maximum ease.

"Aadhar based identification of ration holders was one such reform, which has faced teething problems resulting in ration beneficiaries facing unforeseen trouble," it added

Doorstep delivery of ration is aimed at removing the problems faced by ration beneficiaries.

The attention of the Cabinet was also drawn to the extant laws/rules and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs Government of India, asking state governments to ensure home delivery of ration to the beneficiaries experiencing difficulty in getting their entitled quantum of subsidised foodgrain due to old age, physical disability etc.

The service provider for home delivery of ration will be selected in a transparent manner through open bidding.

The proposal is aimed at providing a higher level of transparency in the delivery system through inbuilt online monitoring system which will weed out corruption and diversion of food grains. It will save time and resources of ration beneficiaries of Delhi.

