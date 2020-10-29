Delhi gold smuggling: NIA raids 4 locations in Guwahati, Sangli

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 4 locations in Guwahati and Sangli in connection with the Delhi gold smuggling case.

These locations are premises related to the accused persons and their handlers from where they used to give effect to the commission of crime.

During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the persons involved in the instant crime, who are also having linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized, the NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered on September 16 and relates to the seizure of 83.621 kilograms of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs. 42.89 crore at New Delhi Railway Station. The gold was seized from 8 persons and during their interrogation they said that they had collected the consignment from Guwahati.

They were planning on delivering the gold on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.