  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi girl Priyanka Gandhi challenges Modi to fight polls on demonetisation

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 08: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday issued an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    "A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said addressing a road show in Delhi's Brahmpuri for Congress North East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit.

    "I cannot disrespect you. We are not arrogant like the BJP. We know that you have made us what we are today." "Modi ji is in Delhi for five years. I was born in the city. I have seen every bylane. I will tell you (Modi) what the people of Delhi think. They are tired of your useless talk. You keep yourself confined to your Race Course Road residence," said Priyanka Gandhi.

    Priyanka Gandhi said that BJP is using names of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to escape accountability, just like a school student.

    "Their situation is like those children who do not do their homework and come to school. When teacher asks them they say, 'What can I do, Nehru ji took my paper and hid it. What can I do Indira ji made a paper boat out of my homework and sunk it in water'," Priyanka Gandhi told the crowd.

    Accusing Modi of destroying institutions and the BJP of playing politics in the name of religion, she said the prime minister was indulging in negative politics and cannot give a direct answer to questions on the work he did during his five years of governance.

    Raking up the issue of GST, which many say was implemented in a haphazard manner, Priyanka Gandhi said the new indirect tax regime broke the back of businessmen. The AICC general secretary also referred to the BJP's 2014 poll promises, including about providing 2 crore jobs every year. Addressing people, she asked them if they got the jobs, to which the crowd responded in negative.

    "He (Modi) failed to protect soldiers, youth and women but who will hold him accountable and who will seek answers from him," she asked the gathering. They replied, "We will." "You have to vote and strengthen yourself. He (Modi) is destroying all institutions and they (BJP) are playing politics in name of religion. Delhi is the heart of the nation. Raise your voice... We have had enough," she said.

    All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on Sunday as part of national elections; results will be counted on May 23.

    Talks between AAP and the Congress for an alliance crashed over Kejriwal's insistence on extending the seat pact beyond Delhi to Haryana and Punjab.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi narendra modi lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue