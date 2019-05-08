Delhi girl Priyanka Gandhi challenges Modi to fight polls on demonetisation

New Delhi, May 08: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday issued an open challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth.

"A Delhi girl is openly challenging you. Contest the last two phases on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth," she said addressing a road show in Delhi's Brahmpuri for Congress North East Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit.

"I cannot disrespect you. We are not arrogant like the BJP. We know that you have made us what we are today." "Modi ji is in Delhi for five years. I was born in the city. I have seen every bylane. I will tell you (Modi) what the people of Delhi think. They are tired of your useless talk. You keep yourself confined to your Race Course Road residence," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi said that BJP is using names of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to escape accountability, just like a school student.

"Their situation is like those children who do not do their homework and come to school. When teacher asks them they say, 'What can I do, Nehru ji took my paper and hid it. What can I do Indira ji made a paper boat out of my homework and sunk it in water'," Priyanka Gandhi told the crowd.

Accusing Modi of destroying institutions and the BJP of playing politics in the name of religion, she said the prime minister was indulging in negative politics and cannot give a direct answer to questions on the work he did during his five years of governance.

Raking up the issue of GST, which many say was implemented in a haphazard manner, Priyanka Gandhi said the new indirect tax regime broke the back of businessmen. The AICC general secretary also referred to the BJP's 2014 poll promises, including about providing 2 crore jobs every year. Addressing people, she asked them if they got the jobs, to which the crowd responded in negative.

"He (Modi) failed to protect soldiers, youth and women but who will hold him accountable and who will seek answers from him," she asked the gathering. They replied, "We will." "You have to vote and strengthen yourself. He (Modi) is destroying all institutions and they (BJP) are playing politics in name of religion. Delhi is the heart of the nation. Raise your voice... We have had enough," she said.

All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on Sunday as part of national elections; results will be counted on May 23.

Talks between AAP and the Congress for an alliance crashed over Kejriwal's insistence on extending the seat pact beyond Delhi to Haryana and Punjab.